PV sales decelerate in H1 2025; Mahindra, Skoda Auto buck the trend

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches in the first six months of 2025 were in the slow lane, with major players like Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor India reporting a decline in volumes. Players like Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Skoda Auto India have, however, bucked the trend, riding on the buzz created around fresh launches.
As for June, overall volumes for the industry have dipped. According to industry estimates, wholesales declined by 6.4 per cent in June to 320,000 units. Retail registration also fell by 4.4 per cent to 294,000 units during the month, industry insiders said.
The country's largest PV player, Maruti Suzuki India, posted a 2.2 per cent decline in dispatches for H1 calendar 2025 to 880,730 units. In June, dispatches dropped by a steep 13.3 per cent to 118,906 units. MSIL saw utility vehicle sales decline in June—from 52,373 units to 47,947 units.
The company said that a slowdown in the small car segment is the reason behind the overall muted demand trend for the industry. Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki, said that since 2019, the entry-level price point in the industry has jumped by over 70 per cent, largely driven by stricter regulations, and sales of smaller cars have fallen by over 70 per cent.
“Historically, passenger vehicle sales used to grow at 1.5 times the GDP growth. But now, even after 6.5 per cent GDP growth, the car market is nearly flattish. This is because the once mass small car segment is not participating in the growth at all. This is clearly an affordability issue,” he reasoned. The small car segment from Maruti saw a 5.3 per cent decline in sales, reaching 455,009 units in the first half of the year compared to 480,488 units in the same period last year.
What is concerning as a trend is that the UV segment (comprising models like the Grand Vitara, Brezza, Fronx, etc.) has also seen a decline in volumes.
Tata Motors saw a sharp 15 per cent dip in dispatches in June to 37,083 units (including electric vehicles). For the first six months of this year, the company posted a 7.89 per cent fall in dispatches to 269,966 units.
Commenting on the trend, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said that in May and June there were extreme “volume pressures”. “In Q1 FY26, the passenger vehicle industry experienced volume pressures, particularly in May and June, with flat growth reflecting continued softness in demand. However, the electric vehicle segment emerged a bright spot, driven by robust growth and the launch of new EV models across OEMs.”
Hyundai Motor India posted a 7.7 per cent drop in dispatches in H1CY2025 to 285,809 units. As for June, the company posted a sharp 12 per cent fall in dispatches to 44,024 units.
Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India, said: “In the domestic market, the geopolitical situation continued to affect the market sentiment, with domestic sales registering 44,024 units in June 2025. As we come closer to the beginning of production at the Talegaon plant, we remain cautiously optimistic about a gradual recovery of demand, supported by reduction in repo rates and improving liquidity on account of a cut in CRR. We are closely watching the global geopolitical scenario and are committed to delivering value and innovation to our customers across both domestic and export markets.”
EVs seem to have performed well. Mahindra & Mahindra, which began dispatching its EVs to dealers around March, saw a 20 per cent rise in dispatches in the first half of the year to 301,194 units. In June, the company posted an 18 per cent growth in sales to 47,306 units.
Bucking the trend, Mahindra & Mahindra posted a 20 per cent increase in its domestic sales, selling 301,194 units in the first half of the year. For June, domestic sales grew by 18 per cent, reaching 47,306 units compared to 40,022 units last year.
Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said: “In June, we achieved SUV sales of 47,306 units, a growth of 18 per cent, and total vehicle sales of 78,969 units, a 14 per cent growth compared to the same month last year. The quarter ended on a very positive note for us, marking the highest quarter ever for SUVs.”
Skoda Auto India, which is witnessing strong demand for its new compact SUV Kylaq, saw its best-ever H1 in its 25-year history in the country. Selling 36,194 units between January and June 2025, the company posted a 134 per cent rise in dispatches year-on-year. Skoda's previous best half-yearly sales in India stood at 28,899 units in 2022.
Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said that with the addition of Kylaq to their portfolio, they now have an “SUV for everyone”.
Analysts felt that while overall volumes remain flat, value growth is occurring. “While the number of passenger vehicle sales remains largely flat, overall value growth continues, driven by consumers opting for higher-end models. Over the next 2–3 quarters, we expect volumes to stay steady, with a slightly more optimistic outlook for rural demand compared to urban areas, supported by better-than-expected monsoon conditions,” stated Anurag Singh, Advisor, Primus Partners.
In two-wheelers, while overall industry data is not available, major players like Bajaj Auto posted a 16 per cent decline in June dispatches, and H1CY25 was also down by 9 per cent for the Pune-based company. On the other hand, premium bike player Royal Enfield posted a 16 per cent increase in its domestic dispatches to 76,957 units compared to 66,117 units last year. Similarly, for the first half of the year, the company posted a 12 per cent increase, selling 228,779 units as opposed to 204,686 units last year.