Rajasthan govt turns off road tax exemption for strong hybrid cars

The Rajasthan government has rescinded its February 10, 2023, notification that granted a 25 per cent exemption on one-time road tax for strong hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), Business Standard has learnt.

The move comes roughly two months after NITI Aayog launched its India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI) 2024, which placed Rajasthan in the lowest “Aspirant” category, highlighting gaps in the state’s electric mobility ecosystem.

The withdrawal of the tax incentive is expected to increase on-road prices of strong HEVs by ₹70,000-₹1 lakh, according to industry executives. Toyota, Maruti Suzuki, and Honda Cars are the