Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 11:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Rajasthan govt turns off road tax exemption for strong hybrid cars

Rajasthan govt turns off road tax exemption for strong hybrid cars

The move comes roughly two months after NITI Aayog launched its India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI) 2024

National highway
premium

The 2023 notification had mentioned that the state government had exempted “25 per cent of the one-time tax payable on strong hybrid” vehicles.

Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan government has rescinded its February 10, 2023, notification that granted a 25 per cent exemption on one-time road tax for strong hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), Business Standard has learnt. 
The move comes roughly two months after NITI Aayog launched its India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI) 2024, which placed Rajasthan in the lowest “Aspirant” category, highlighting gaps in the state’s electric mobility ecosystem. 
The withdrawal of the tax incentive is expected to increase on-road prices of strong HEVs by ₹70,000-₹1 lakh, according to industry executives. Toyota, Maruti Suzuki, and Honda Cars are the
Topics : rajasthan hybrid car
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon