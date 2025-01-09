Business Standard

Home / Industry / Auto / Rupee volatility likely to drive imported luxury car prices off course

Rupee volatility likely to drive imported luxury car prices off course

Luxury car sales touched 51K units for first time in 2024

In fact, in 2024, luxury car sales touched 51,000 units for the first time. Photo: Shutterstock

Sohini Das Chakan (Maharashtra)
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Currency fluctuations and a declining rupee may affect prices of imported luxury cars in 2025, said a senior executive of German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India.
 
The company had its best year ever in India in its 30-year history in 2024, selling 19,565 units and growing by 12.4 per cent, and is hopeful of decent growth in 2025 with an order book of over 2,000 cars.
 
In fact, in 2024, luxury car sales touched 51,000 units for the first time.
 
Santosh Iyer, managing director and chief executive officer of Mercedes-Benz India, told Business Standard that many changes are happening on the
