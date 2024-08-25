Rural two-wheeler sales race past urban markets in a first since Covid

For the first time since Covid-19, growth in two-wheeler sales in rural India has surpassed that in urban areas during the April to July period this year. The two-wheeler industry grew by 13.5 per cent during this period, with rural sales increasing by 14.5 per cent compared to 12 per cent growth in urban areas.

“This is primarily because the economic situation in rural areas is improving and there is a significant infrastructural push from the government,” said Yogesh Mathur, director of sales and marketing at Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI).

According to data from Jato Dynamics, rural