Home / Industry / Auto / Staring at ₹2500 crore cess loss, car dealers turn to OEMs for help

Staring at ₹2500 crore cess loss, car dealers turn to OEMs for help

Industry estimates impact per dealer is Rs 3-5 crore

Auto sales, however, have picked up with the onset of the festival season. Maruti Suzuki India retailed close to 30,000 cars on Monday, while Tata Motors has made 10,000 deliveries.

Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

An unprecedented GST rate cut and the beginning of Navratra shored up car sales considerably, but passenger vehicle dealerships were grappling with a staggering loss of around ₹2500 crore due to scrapping of compensation cess -- which they have already paid-- and they have written to the original equipment makers (OEMs) to find a way out, an industry source said.
 
“Fresh calculations show that the cess amount which has now gone void from September 22 is around ₹2500 crore. Roughly, this would work out to around ₹3-5 crore per dealer,” he said, adding that dealerships are now waiting for the
Topics : festive season Auto sales Maruti Suzuki Hyundai Tata Motors GST Revamp
