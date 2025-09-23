Staring at ₹2500 crore cess loss, car dealers turn to OEMs for help

An unprecedented GST rate cut and the beginning of Navratra shored up car sales considerably, but passenger vehicle dealerships were grappling with a staggering loss of around ₹2500 crore due to scrapping of compensation cess -- which they have already paid-- and they have written to the original equipment makers (OEMs) to find a way out, an industry source said.

“Fresh calculations show that the cess amount which has now gone void from September 22 is around ₹2500 crore. Roughly, this would work out to around ₹3-5 crore per dealer,” he said, adding that dealerships are now waiting for the