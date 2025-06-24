Tata Motors has 'comfortable' stocks, supplies of rare-earth magnets

Tata Motors, the country’s largest electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has said it has a “comfortable” stock of rare-earth magnets for the next few months.

The supplies from “current sources” are coming and there are no plans of any production cuts at this point, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, P B Balaji, group chief financial officer, said the shortage issue would be managed through inventories and exploring alternative sources.

“The reported deal between the European Union and China should mitigate it (shortage) for the medium to long term. Let’s wait and watch how this