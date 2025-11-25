Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 08:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Tata Motors targets 20-25% SUV share with new Sierra: MD & CEO Chandra

Tata Motors targets 20-25% SUV share with new Sierra: MD & CEO Chandra

Eyes doubling EV volumes in FY26

Tata motors
premium

Image: Bloomberg

Anjali Singh Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is aiming to sharply increase its sport utility vehicle (SUV) market share from the current 16-17 per cent to as much as 20-25 per cent with the launch of the new Sierra, a model that Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD&CEO) Shailesh Chandra says will carve out a fresh niche between mid- and high-SUVs.
 
The company believes Sierra’s design, premium positioning, and aggressive introductory pricing starting at ~11.49 lakh will give Tata a strong foothold in one of the fastest-growing segments.
 
Chandra said the Sierra has been deliberately positioned in the heart of the fast-growing
Topics : Tata Motors Auto industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon