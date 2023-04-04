Tesla Model Y outperforms and becomes the best-selling car in Europe

According to Jato Dynamics analysts, 900,000 new cars hit Europe roads in February, out of these, 118,329 were all-electric vehicles. The numbers of electric vehicles went up by 33% compared to the February month last year. In the high-selling environment, Tesla Model Y sold 18,446 units, which outperform its competitors despite the powertrain type.

Tesla Model Y is the best-selling car in Europe in February 2023. There is a high chance that the dominance of this electric car would continue throughout the year, and experts believe that it could rank among the top 10 best-selling cars in Europe.