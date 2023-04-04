Tesla Model Y outperforms and becomes the best-selling car in Europe

Tesla Model Y is the best-selling car in Europe in February 2023. There is a high chance that the dominance of this electric car would continue throughout the year, and experts believe that it could rank among the top 10 best-selling cars in Europe.
According to Jato Dynamics analysts, 900,000 new cars hit Europe roads in February, out of these, 118,329 were all-electric vehicles. The numbers of electric vehicles went up by 33% compared to the February month last year. In the high-selling environment, Tesla Model Y sold 18,446 units, which outperform its competitors despite the powertrain type.
After Tesla Model Y, the second place is grabbed by Dacia Sandero with 18,431 sales, and Peugeot 208 remains in third place with 16,180 units. In fourth place is Volkswagen T-Rock with 15,760 sales. Closing out the top 5 is Opel Corsa with 15,120 units.
Another great news breaks out for Tesla as it delivers a record 4.2 lakh electric vehicles in the first quarter of 2023. To be precise, Tesla delivered 4,22,875 electric vehicles in Q1, beating the estimates of Wall Street. While at the same time, Tesla produces over 4,40,000 vehicles.
Looking back, Tesla produced 4,39,701 units and delivered 4,05,278 electric vehicles in the last quarter of 2022.
Tesla in its statement mentioned, “We continued to transition towards a more even regional mix of vehicle builds, including Model S/X vehicles in transit to EMEA and APAC."
Tesla sales went up after the price dip
Tesla has dramatically lowered its price across its lineup in the US and Europe. Tesla has reduced the prices as the Model 3 RWD price has dropped from $46,990 to $43,990. Along with that, the Tesla Model Y Long Range’s price lowered by 20% from $65,990 to $52,990.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk hinted that the price hike is on its way as Tesla adjusts to the demand created by the massive price cuts.