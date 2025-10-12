Tesla, VinFast make quiet start in India's electric vehicle market

After months of anticipation surrounding their entry into India, global electric vehicle makers Tesla and VinFast have made a quiet debut, at least in terms of registrations on the government’s Vahan portal. Elon Musk’s Tesla, which opened two company-owned showrooms — one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi — and began sales on July 15, registered just 69 vehicles in September. In October so far, only 11 Teslas have been registered.

By comparison, total electric passenger car sales in September stood at 15,247 units, while 5,538 electric cars have been registered to date in October.

