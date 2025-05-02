Two-wheeler sales off to choppy start; top players see double-digit fall

In line with market expectations, two-wheeler sales in April were muted owing to the enforcement of the second phase of emission-control (onboard diagnostic-2B) norms, resulting in a price rise, and weak rural liquidity.

Domestic sales of Bajaj Auto, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), and Hero MotoCorp, which together have more than a 65 per cent market share, dropped in double digits.

Some two-wheeler makers like Eicher (Royal Enfield), Suzuki Motorcycle, and TVS Motor, however, saw single-digit growth.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (Fada) had indicated last month that while two-wheeler dealers anticipated a boost from festive buying and