Two-wheelers see a smooth ride in FY25, domestic sales grow 7.3%

The two-wheeler (2W) market delivered a robust performance in March, with most manufacturers achieving double-digit growth.

Leading 2W manufacturers like Royal Enfield, TVS Motor Company, Suzuki Motorcycle India, and Hero MotoCorp recorded an increase in domestic sales compared to March 2024. Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto posted a muted performance for the month.

Experts believe that while the 2W industry showed positive growth in March, the long-term outlook points to a more moderate pace.

“Considering the sheer volume of 2Ws already on Indian roads, with projections nearing 20 million units annually, it’s difficult to sustain the current high growth rates. My assessment,