Friday, April 04, 2025 | 12:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Two-wheelers see a smooth ride in FY25, domestic sales grow 7.3%

Two-wheelers see a smooth ride in FY25, domestic sales grow 7.3%

Most manufacturers record double-digit growth in March

two wheeler, bikes
Premium

Experts believe that while the 2W industry showed positive growth in March, the long-term outlook points to a more moderate pace

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 12:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The two-wheeler (2W) market delivered a robust performance in March, with most manufacturers achieving double-digit growth. 
Leading 2W manufacturers like Royal Enfield, TVS Motor Company, Suzuki Motorcycle India, and Hero MotoCorp recorded an increase in domestic sales compared to March 2024. Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto posted a muted performance for the month. 
Experts believe that while the 2W industry showed positive growth in March, the long-term outlook points to a more moderate pace. 
“Considering the sheer volume of 2Ws already on Indian roads, with projections nearing 20 million units annually, it’s difficult to sustain the current high growth rates. My assessment,
Topics : two wheeler bikes Suzuki Motorcycle India Royal Enfield

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon