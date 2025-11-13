Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / India's used car mkt hits 5.9 mn units as SUVs, premium models fuel growth

India's used car mkt hits 5.9 mn units as SUVs, premium models fuel growth

India's pre-owned car market is expanding fast as buyers prioritise SUVs, safer models, trusted brands, and certified dealers - signalling a shift from affordability to aspiration in FY25

car sales, passenger vehicle
premium

Over 70 per cent of customers now prefer organised dealers for their transparency, service quality, and certified products.

Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s pre-owned car market touched 5.9 million units in FY2024-25 and is projected to grow at a 10 per cent CAGR, reaching 9.5 million units by 2030, according to the seventh edition of the Indian Blue Book — the annual report developed by car&bike by Mahindra First Choice and Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned.
 
The report tracks buyer sentiment, market shifts, and technologies shaping the future of mobility. It shows that the country’s second-hand car market is rapidly formalising, driven by rising consumer aspirations, demand for SUVs, and growing trust in organised players.
 
The share of SUVs and compact SUVs in the
Topics : Used car market Car sales Auto industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon