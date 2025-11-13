India's used car mkt hits 5.9 mn units as SUVs, premium models fuel growth

India’s pre-owned car market touched 5.9 million units in FY2024-25 and is projected to grow at a 10 per cent CAGR, reaching 9.5 million units by 2030, according to the seventh edition of the Indian Blue Book — the annual report developed by car&bike by Mahindra First Choice and Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned.

The report tracks buyer sentiment, market shifts, and technologies shaping the future of mobility. It shows that the country’s second-hand car market is rapidly formalising, driven by rising consumer aspirations, demand for SUVs, and growing trust in organised players.

The share of SUVs and compact SUVs in the