Why is Tata Motors thirsting for competition despite losing EV market share

The year that closes on Tuesday tested the automotive industry with slowing growth and an unsolved puzzle on whether electric or hybrid would lead the transition away from internal combustion engines (ICE), at least in the short term. The year 2025 may not provide an immediate answer, but the major passenger vehicle makers, such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Hyundai, and MG Motors, have lined up a slew of electric vehicles (EVs) for the Indian market.

On the face of it, this means a surge of competition for the first mover and market leader, Tata Motors,