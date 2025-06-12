Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 07:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ahmedabad plane crash puts focus on repeated DGCA warnings to Air India

Air India has faced multiple fines and warnings from the DGCA since its privatisation in 2022, with concerns raised over pilot rostering, safety lapses and cabin discipline

Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Air India has been under regulatory crosshairs since its privatisation in January 2022. While the Tata Group’s takeover was expected to mark a fresh start for the airline, it has repeatedly faced action from the aviation regulator over safety lapses, operational violations and poor compliance practices.
 
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued multiple fines and warnings to Air India over the past three years, flagging serious concerns in flight operations, cockpit discipline and internal accountability.
 
In January 2025, the DGCA imposed a fine of ₹30 lakh on Air India for allowing a pilot
