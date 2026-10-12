Akasa Air overtakes SpiceJet, but can it survive India's aviation duopoly?

That’s not all — between Mumbai and Delhi, the largest and still the fastest growing route in the country — this airline has now crossed a double-digit seat capacity share of over 13 per cent in the third quarter of calendar year 2025-26 (CY26), according to analysts at Cirium. This put it far ahead of SpiceJet with just 5 per cent and helped it oust the financially troubled carrier from third spot.

To be sure, Mumbai-headquartered Akasa Air, part of SNV Aviation Pvt Ltd and funded by the Jhunjhunwala family and other investors, is tiny compared with the two airlines that dominate Indian skies. It has a fleet of only 43 aircraft, built up over the four-and-a-half years since its launch. IndiGo lords over the skies with a fleet which is ten times larger while Air India group has six times Akasa Air’s fleet. And, operating in a limited number of routes, Akasa Air’s overall domestic passenger market share in August this year, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, was only 5.5 per cent.

The big question is: In a duopoly aviation market, where IndiGo and Air India group ferry 92 per cent of domestic passengers, can Akasa Air craft a sustainable business model to stay on as the much-needed third carrier?

Worrying concentration

The aviation scenario has been worrying the government. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has publicly pushed for more competition in the skies especially after the crisis in December 2025, when IndiGo’s fleet was grounded due to a crippling shortage of pilots.

The concentration of capacity was accentuated by SpiceJet continuing to suffer large-scale cancellations and a sharp reduction of its fleet leading to its market share plunging even further to a mere 1.2 per cent from 2 per cent year-on-year.

Naidu has said the Indian market is growing fast enough to accommodate at least five major airlines with 100 planes each. The ministry is considering a request by the Adani group, which runs airports, to also launch an airline, leveraging its financial heft.

Akasa Air believes it will be one of the major players in the game — it ordered 226 Boeing 737 Max aircraft even before starting operations and expects to get 183 more delivered by December 2032.

The airline has earmarked a strategy to build scale steadily, focus on customers, and keep costs down.

Analysts say the last objective is the most important.

Vinay Dube, founder and CEO of Akasa Air, said: “With a fleet of 43 we are small but getting to 75 and then 100 would take us to a sustainable profit. The ingredient for financial success is scale, not market — which is a bit of a vanity number.”

In the US, for instance, an airline with 100 planes might account for no more than 1.3 per cent of the 7,500 planes in the skies, but it is good enough to be profitable, he said. In India, he added, flying 100 aircraft could give an airline an over 10 per cent share (of 860-900 commercial planes) — and the result will also be profit.

Dube, an industry veteran, was chief executive officer of Jet Airways for about two years until the airline stopped operations in 2019. Later, he was CEO with Go Air (later named Go First), which ceased operations in 2023.

Akasa Air declined to give the details of its fleet induction plans, except to say that this financial year it should have one new aircraft every month and hit 60 “soon”. Analysts said it should have a 75-aircraft fleet by the end of FY28, if not earlier. That means inducting 2-3 planes every month from now on to get the full delivery by the stipulated date.

Aviation analyst Ameya Joshi said: “Akasa has made inroads in Delhi and Mumbai — the two most slot- congested airports — over the last four years and occupied some prime slots which will help them in the future for traffic as well as in increasing yields.”

“Akasa Air looks well-poised to be the third major airline.”

Ambitiously, the airline is eyeing 30 per cent growth in capacity in FY27 — which would be the highest for any of the existing airline — and 30-40 per cent annually in the next four to five years. In October, according to flight data provider OAG, Akasa Air’s seat capacity (global and domestic) went up by a substantial 35.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while all other Indian carriers cut their seat capacity.

Operationally, Akasa focuses on just three hubs — 52 per cent of its flights take off from Mumbai, Delhi or Bengaluru, connecting to non-metros like Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra and Ayodhya. It is also leveraging the new capacity available at two new airports — Navi Mumbai and Noida.

Dube said: “The capacity increase in Delhi and Mumbai old airports in the last 15 years has been appalling – in the last 15 years the CAGR (compound annual growth rate) has been in the mid-single digits of around 4-5 per cent when it should have been 9-15 per cent. These cities have been starved of capacity and that is why we are excited by the new airports.”

In September Akasa Air was the third largest operator in Navi Mumbai and the largest in Noida by seat capacity, according to Cirium — even ahead of IndiGo.

The airline, which started international operations from March 2023, has deployed 25 per cent of its current network capacity (based on ASK) in foreign skies, mainly destinations in West Asia. Dube said this could go up to 30-40 per cent over three to four years.

With a flying range of 5-6 hours Dube said Akasa Air planes can fly to Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Colombo and Uzbekistan as well as Hong Kong, Nairobi and Seychelles.

But the challenge is that slots in many of these routes are already taken under the bilateral deals between countries — so it flies to only seven international cities.

Akasa Air’s steepest challenge could be to keep costs down – the big plus of IndiGo. Akasa Air has seen its net loss mount from ₹1,983 crore in FY25 to

₹2,716 crore in FY26 which accounts for a substantial 44 per cent of its revenue. By contrast, at IndiGo — which has faced similar problems of foreign exchange fluctuations, depreciation of the rupee, and disruption of fights in West Asia — net loss in FY26 was only 2.67 per cent of its revenue.

Sanjay Kumar, a former senior executive of IndiGo and Air Asia, said: “IndiGo made profits within three years of its launch with around 24 planes. And it faced much more competition unlike now when there are only four players. Every airline has faced foreign exchange challenges, depreciation of the rupee as well as high fuel prices and flight cancellations due to the Iran-US war.

“The challenge is that while one has no control on them , airlines have control on all other operational costs – faster turnaround of the planes (the number of hours that they fly) helps in costs. If you don’t increase efficiency you have a problem.”

Rating agency Icra in its latest report in September has continued to put SNV Aviation Pvt Ltd under “rating watch with negative implications” – reflecting the impact of the West Asia crisis on the company’s operating performance, profitability and liquidity position.

It has also flagged the fact that its losses are primarily being met by liquidity gains from the sale and leaseback at the time of delivery of aircraft. Airlines which order large numbers of planes get a substantial discount on the aircraft sticker price. And once delivered, the airline sells the plane to a buyer and immediately takes it back on lease for long-term use.

This practice has made Akasa Air highly dependent on the timely delivery of aircraft from Boeing for its liquidity — even as concerns mount globally about the landing safety of Boeing planes, which many analysts fear could impact new deliveries.

But Akasa Air’s Dube asserted that its planes are safe, and that the government is aware of the development, which will not impact the induction of new planes or Akasa Air’s operations.

Dube said it is a “cardinal sin” for airlines to be under-capitalised, which is why Akasa Air will always be “well recapitalised” by its shareholders and investors. In FY26 the company raised $125 million from existing investors including the Jhunjhuwala family and new players like Premji Invest. And it is seeking to raise another $10 million through equity and debt, according to Bloomberg.

Akasa Air runs an efficient ship, with a passenger load factor as high as 88-90 per cent — one of the best in the industry — in the last three financial years, despite the West Asia crisis. Dube said that based on the company’s aircraft orders, its aim is eventually to become an all-India network.