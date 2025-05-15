BCAS revokes security clearance of Istanbul-headquartered firm Celebi

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Thursday revoked the security clearance of Istanbul-headquartered ground handling firm Celebi Airport Services India “with immediate effect”, citing national security concerns. Celebi employs over 10,000 people in India and handles ground operations at nine major airports across the country.

During India’s recent Operation Sindoor—a precision military campaign launched in response to the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack—Turkey provided significant support to Pakistan, both militarily and diplomatically. On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that the brotherhood between Turkey and Pakistan is one of the “best examples of true friendship” and that