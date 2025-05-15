Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 09:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / BCAS revokes security clearance of Istanbul-headquartered firm Celebi

BCAS revokes Celebi's security clearance citing national security; DIAL ends contracts, IndiGo defends Turkish Airlines codeshare, Adani terminates DragonPass deal

Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, BCAS (Photo: Vajiram & Ravi)
Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, BCAS (Photo: Vajiram & Ravi)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Thursday revoked the security clearance of Istanbul-headquartered ground handling firm Celebi Airport Services India “with immediate effect”, citing national security concerns. Celebi employs over 10,000 people in India and handles ground operations at nine major airports across the country.
 
During India’s recent Operation Sindoor—a precision military campaign launched in response to the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack—Turkey provided significant support to Pakistan, both militarily and diplomatically. On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that the brotherhood between Turkey and Pakistan is one of the “best examples of true friendship” and that
Topics : Operation Sindoor Turkey Pakistan India-Pakistan conflict Aviation industry Airport security IndiGo

