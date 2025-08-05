Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 05:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DGCA suspends Akasa Air examiner for six months over skill test lapses

DGCA suspends Akasa Air's Captain Kunal Khajuria for six months for procedural violations during a pilot skill test; retest ordered and examiner training mandated

Akasa’s fleet expansion has also slowed due to delayed deliveries from Boeing. | Photo: Bloomberg

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended Captain Kunal Khajuria, one of Akasa Air’s designated examiners (DEs), for six months for violating rules during a pilot skill test, Business Standard has learnt.
 
An order issued on July 29 stated: “Suspension of DE approval of Capt. Kunal Khajuria is hereby ordered for a period of six (06) months, effective from the date of this order.” The action followed a formal complaint by Akasa’s director of training, Captain Sewak Singh Khosa, and was based on findings from a personal hearing and detailed review of a check session conducted by Khajuria.
