DGCA suspends Akasa Air examiner for six months over skill test lapses

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended Captain Kunal Khajuria, one of Akasa Air’s designated examiners (DEs), for six months for violating rules during a pilot skill test, Business Standard has learnt.

An order issued on July 29 stated: “Suspension of DE approval of Capt. Kunal Khajuria is hereby ordered for a period of six (06) months, effective from the date of this order.” The action followed a formal complaint by Akasa’s director of training, Captain Sewak Singh Khosa, and was based on findings from a personal hearing and detailed review of a check session conducted by Khajuria.