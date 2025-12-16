Recent airport chaos sparks competition in India's aviation sector

Signs of a crisis were clearly discernible in November, just after norms requiring more rest hours for pilots came into effect from the 1st of the month. In that month alone, IndiGo Airlines cancelled over 950 flights.

However, on December 1, when IndiGo executives met top officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to get some clarification on the new norms, they gave no indication that India’s largest airline was in a serious mess, said people aware of the development. Nor did the company put together a plan of action to inform customers of the possibility of mass