IndiGo COO, DGCA officials appear before Parl panel on flight chaos

A parliamentary panel examining the recent air traffic disruptions tried to fix accountability for IndiGo’s mass cancellation of flights as senior aviation officials and IndiGo Chief Operating Officer (COO) Isidro Porqueras appeared before it on Wednesday. However, the committee found the replies of the airline and aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ‘evasive and unconvincing’, according to sources.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, chaired by Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Jha, did not come to any conclusion, and decided to wait for the report of the ongoing inquiry of the Civil Aviation Ministry before