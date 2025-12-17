Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 09:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / IndiGo COO, DGCA officials appear before Parl panel on flight chaos

IndiGo COO, DGCA officials appear before Parl panel on flight chaos

The committee did not take any view and decided to wait till the report of the ongoing investigation ordered by the civil aviation ministry comes, the sources said

airport, airport infra, aeroplane, flights
premium

IndiGo cancelled hundreds of flights for days beginning December 2 across the country | Representative Image

Archis MohanPTI New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A parliamentary panel examining the recent air traffic disruptions tried to fix accountability for IndiGo’s mass cancellation of flights as senior aviation officials and IndiGo Chief Operating Officer (COO) Isidro Porqueras appeared before it on Wednesday. However, the committee found the replies of the airline and aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ‘evasive and unconvincing’, according to sources.
 
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, chaired by Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Jha, did not come to any conclusion, and decided to wait for the report of the ongoing inquiry of the Civil Aviation Ministry before
Topics : Civil Aviation IndiGo crisis DGCA IndiGo Airlines
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon