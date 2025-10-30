One-third of Air India Express traffic comes via Air India connections: MD

About one-third of Air India Express’s total passengers come through connections from Air India flights, which is a “very large” share for a low-cost carrier, the former’s managing director, Aloke Singh, said on Thursday.

Air India Express currently has a one-way codeshare partnership with its parent airline. This allows Air India to sell seats on Air India Express flights through its own booking channels, enabling passengers to book a single itinerary that includes flights from both airlines. However, the reverse — Air India Express selling seats on Air India flights — is not yet possible because, as Singh explained, the