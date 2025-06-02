Tata-owned Air India may help India become international transit hub

Consider this: despite a traffic of over 130 million passengers flying international-to-international (I2I) routes per annum over India, only one-sixth of the long-haul traffic (26 million) emanates from the country.

That is why Delhi, the country’s largest airport, has a mere 1 per cent share of this 130 million market of passengers who transit from the capital — a minuscule compared to a 10 per cent share held by Dubai and another 7.5 per cent held by Doha.

That’s not all. Out of the 26 million passengers who fly long haul to and from India, a majority of them (as