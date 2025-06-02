Monday, June 02, 2025 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India, Air Mauritius expand codeshare partnership to boost connectivity

Air India, Air Mauritius expand codeshare partnership to boost connectivity

Air India and Air Mauritius will place their designator codes on a total of 17 routes between India, Mauritius, Reunion, South Africa and Madagascar

Air India

The airline already codeshares on Air Mauritius flights between Mauritius and Mumbai, Delhi and Reunion. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Air India and Air Mauritius on Monday announced expanding their codeshare partnership that will provide enhanced connectivity for India with South Africa, Reunion and Madagascar through Mauritius.

As part of the strengthened bilateral codeshare agreement, Air India and Air Mauritius will place their designator codes on a total of 17 routes between India, Mauritius, Reunion, South Africa and Madagascar, according to a release.

Generally, a codeshare partnership allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carrier on a single ticket. 

"Air India will place its 'AI' designator code on Air Mauritius flights to and from Cape Town and Johannesburg in South Africa, and Antananarivo in Madagascar," it said.

 

The airline already codeshares on Air Mauritius flights between Mauritius and Mumbai, Delhi and Reunion.

The expanded codeshare partnership pact was signed by Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson and Air Mauritius Chairman Kishore Beegoo on the sidelines of the annual general meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in the national capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Air India airlines Aviation sector

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

