Pilots seek clarity over crash probe, say speculation impacting morale

Pilots seek clarity over crash probe, say speculation impacting morale

Pilots and cabin crew members from across airlines said they hoped for more transparency and representation in AAIB, which they believed would help prevent the stress caused by widespread speculation

The preliminary report lacks details on the cause of the crash, the pilot said, adding that stakeholders, including airlines, media, and investigation agencies, should ensure timely communication with the pilot community to keep them better informed

Ajinkya KawaleAashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

The cockpit exchange between the captain and first officer of Air India Flight 171 seconds before it crashed on June 12, a Wall Street Journal report on who said what during that exchange, and speculation over the reason the two fuel switches were at the cut-off position are playing on the minds of pilots and cabin crew of commercial airlines in India.
 
While the director-general of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has emphasised that the speculation in foreign media over the cause of the crash was “unfounded” and “premature”, several airline executives Business Standard spoke to said such media
