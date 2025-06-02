Monday, June 02, 2025 | 07:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Point-to-point vs transfer traffic debate is 'silly': Etihad CEO Neves

Point-to-point vs transfer traffic debate is 'silly': Etihad CEO Neves

Staggered increase in bilateral rights needed now between India and Abu Dhabi, he added

Etihad Aviation Group CEO Antonoaldo Neves
Etihad Aviation Group CEO Antonoaldo Neves | Photo: Company website

Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

The ongoing debate on whether bilateral rights between India and Gulf nations should be increased only when there is substantial point-to-point traffic, instead of the predominant transfer traffic seen today, is "silly," as demand is so high it can accommodate everyone, and each airline’s cost and pricing model serves a different customer segment, Etihad Aviation Group CEO Antonoaldo Neves told Business Standard in an interview.
 
His comments came a day after Air India CEO and managing director Campbell Wilson told Business Standard that bilateral flying rights between two countries should be increased only when there is substantial point-to-point demand.
 
At
