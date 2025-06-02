Point-to-point vs transfer traffic debate is 'silly': Etihad CEO Neves

The ongoing debate on whether bilateral rights between India and Gulf nations should be increased only when there is substantial point-to-point traffic, instead of the predominant transfer traffic seen today, is "silly," as demand is so high it can accommodate everyone, and each airline’s cost and pricing model serves a different customer segment, Etihad Aviation Group CEO Antonoaldo Neves told Business Standard in an interview.

His comments came a day after Air India CEO and managing director Campbell Wilson told Business Standard that bilateral flying rights between two countries should be increased only when there is substantial point-to-point demand.

