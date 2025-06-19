Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Post Air India crash, govt mulls SOP for quicker insurance claim settlement

The source further added that, since identification is ongoing, insurance companies are trying to reach the claimants and to settle their claims without much hassle.

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

To create a mechanism for quicker claim settlements regarding casualties on a big scale and develop a comprehensive standard operating procedure to deal with such incidents, the Union finance ministry may convene a meeting with insurers soon.
 
The move follows last week’s Air India plane crash, which has prompted the government to reassess existing protocols for insurance claim processing in such situations.
 
“We need to prepare our insurance industry for uncertain times, and hence we will tell the companies to draft a road map to handle such situations if it happens, as a cautionary measure,” said a senior government official. 
