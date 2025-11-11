Report GPS spoofing incidents within 10 min of occurrence: DGCA to airlines

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed all pilots, airlines and air traffic controllers operating in and around Delhi airport to report any GPS spoofing incident within 10 minutes of its occurrence, enabling the regulator to investigate and address the issue promptly, Business Standard has learnt.

Reporting such incidents was already mandatory under a DGCA circular issued in November 2023, but this is the first time the regulator has set a specific deadline for doing so.

The regulator, in a notice dated November 10, 2025, said: “In view of the recent occurrences of GPS spoofing and GNSS (global