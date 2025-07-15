Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 06:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UK aviation regulator backs Boeing, says no safety concerns found

UK aviation regulator backs Boeing, says no safety concerns found

UK Civil Aviation Authority echoes FAA, says Boeing aircraft pose no safety risk as India and South Korea mandate inspections after AI171 crash findings

India’s DGCA, however, issued a directive on 14 July requiring all domestic airlines to inspect the locking mechanism of fuel control switches on Boeing 737 and 787 aircraft by 21 July (Photo: Reuters)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday told Business Standard that it has no technical concerns regarding Boeing aircraft or their fuel control switches, echoing the position of the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which on Saturday stated the issue did not warrant regulatory action.
 
The stance of the UK CAA and the FAA contrasts with the more cautious approach adopted by India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the South Korean government. Both have mandated inspections of Boeing aircraft following preliminary findings in the Air India AI171 crash investigation.
 
‘While the Air India accident investigation is
