94 candidates apply for six executive director positions in PSBs

Around 94 candidates have applied for six vacant posts of executive directors (EDs) in public sector banks (PSBs), the interviews for which are likely to be conducted by the end of this month by the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), according to a senior government official.

“The vacancies have arisen following recent appointments to managing directors and chief executive officers (CEOs) posts, which triggered a reshuffle and created fresh openings across several state-run lenders. Additionally, some EDs are also set to retire this year, contributing to the vacancies,” the official said.

EDs in PSBs are senior management officials appointed to