Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Alternate investment fund provisions hit profits of private banks

Higher risk weights on unsecured loans deplete capital

RBI
Premium

Manojit Saha Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The bottom lines of several private sector banks have taken a hit following the recent guidelines released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on alternate investment fund (AIF) investments.

Last month, the RBI announced that regulated entities, such as banks, non-bank lenders, and home financiers, cannot invest in AIFs that have directly or indirectly invested in companies that have borrowed money from the lenders.

In case an entity had already made such an investment, they must liquidate the investment or make 100 per cent provision, RBI had said.

HDFC Bank – the largest private sector lender, along with ICICI Bank and Kotak

Also Read

Weighed by earnings hit, HDFC Bank may not perform in near-term: Analysts

HDFC Bank Q3 preview: In a steady quarter, analysts expect NIM to expand

HDFC Bank to report first quarterly result after merger; what to expect?

HDFC Bank disburses Rs 48k crore home loans in Q2, Casa ratio falls

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

Personal loans segment sees resurgence post Covid: CRIF-DLAI report

Citigroup lays off more bosses as CEO Fraser addresses MDs: Report

Indian lenders seek looser liquidity conditions going ahead: Report

RBI proposes tighter norms for deposit-taking housing finance companies

State Bank of India floats scheme to raise funds for green projects

Topics : Alternative Investment Funds RBI Indian banking sector HDFC Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon