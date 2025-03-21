Banking system credit up 11.1% in March 7 fortnight, shows RBI data

Banking credit in the economy grew at 11.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the fortnight ended March 7, while deposits in the same period grew at 10.2 per cent, reflecting a credit–deposit growth gap of around 90 basis points (bps), latest data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.
However, on an absolute basis, deposits in the fortnight ended March 7 grew by Rs 2.25 trillion over the previous fortnight, while credit grew by Rs 1.38 trillion, data showed.
Data show that outstanding deposits in the fortnight ending March 7 stood at Rs 181.28 trillion, while outstanding credit stood at Rs 225.10 trillion.
With liquidity remaining tight and deposit mobilisation under pressure, banks are refraining from aggressive lending. Also, with large private sector banks focusing on reducing their credit-to-deposit (CD) ratio, credit growth has trended downwards in the past few months.
But with the RBI deferring the implementation of proposed changes in the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) framework, rolling back the increase in risk weights on non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and rationalising risk weights on microfinance loans, the pace of credit expansion could increase in the coming months. Additionally, as the RBI’s rate cut translates into lower interest rates on loans, credit growth could receive a further boost. However, the banking system’s liquidity deficit may continue to weigh on credit expansion.
Net liquidity in the banking system is in deficit of Rs 2.32 trillion, according to the RBI’s latest data. Net liquidity has remained in deficit mode for the past fourteen consecutive weeks.
Rating agency ICRA has revised its credit growth estimates upwards to 10.8–11.5 per cent for FY25 and 10.4–11.2 per cent for FY26 from its earlier estimates of 10.5–11.0 per cent and 9.7–10.3 per cent, respectively.
“We expect credit growth to be around 11.2 per cent in FY25, with deposit growth at approximately 10.5 per cent. While a year-end push by banks is anticipated, tight liquidity and pressure on deposit mobilisation leave little room for aggressive lending,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, associate director and head, BFSI Research, CareEdge.
Credit growth had been exceeding deposit growth since the fortnight ending March 25, 2022, leading to a widening gap that reached as much as 700 basis points (bps) at its peak.
It was in the fortnight ending October 18, 2024, that deposit growth and credit growth aligned, as credit growth slowed down — driven by several factors including the RBI’s increase in risk weights on unsecured loans and loans to NBFCs, stress in the unsecured retail segment of banks, and its directive for banks to reduce their elevated loan-to-deposit ratio.