Banks' CD borrowings surge; issuance, outstanding at all-time highs

This comes even as CD rates remain elevated, with major lenders such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank raising short-term funds at a little over 6.8 per cent. Several mid-sized private banks and state-owned lenders have been borrowing at 7 per cent or higher, while Utkarsh Small Finance Bank tapped the CD market at rates as high as 7.9 per cent. Experts said although RBI has injected liquidity in the system, short-term rates have remained elevated, even if they have not spiked further.

Additionally, they said, banks will continue to rely on CDs as credit growth accelerates further towards the business end of FY26, unless they tap the bond market for long-term money.

Last time CD issuances in a fortnight topped Rs 1 trillion was in the March 21 fortnight, when banks and financial institutions raised over Rs 1.17 trillion through CDs, driven largely by IndusInd Bank’s heavy borrowing from the CD market amid pressure on its liquidity coverage ratio following disclosures of discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio.

Data shows banks have issued nearly Rs 2.4 trillion since January this year. And in 2025, banks issued over Rs 12 trillion of CDs.

“The surge in CD volumes reflects the challenges banks face in mobilising deposits in line with credit growth. While credit and deposit growth in absolute terms were broadly similar in the fortnight ended January 31, a portion of deposits is set aside for statutory requirements such as CRR and SLR, limiting lendable resources. On a Y-o-Y basis, deposit growth continues to trail credit growth by nearly 200 basis points, and with the credit-deposit ratio already elevated, banks are increasingly relying on CDs to fund incremental loan demand,” said Sanjay Agarwal, senior director, Care Ratings.

RBI’s latest data shows in the fortnight ended January 31, credit growth stood at 14.6 per cent and deposit growth stood at 12.5 per cent, reflecting a credit–deposit growth gap of nearly 200 bps. In the fortnight, credit expanded by Rs 3.41 trillion, or 1.7 per cent, and deposits expanded by Rs 3.82 trillion, or 1.6 per cent, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shows.

“Unless lenders tap the bond market, CDs remain the most viable funding option in the near term. The trend is likely to persist as borrowers shift back towards bank funding amid elevated capital market rates, keeping credit growth. Short-term rates continue to stay elevated despite the liquidity infusion by RBI, which has helped prevent further spikes but has not materially softened borrowing costs,” Agarwal said.

RBI, in late January, announced liquidity measures through open-market operations (OMOs), dollar–rupee buy–sell swaps, and the long-term variable rate repo (VRR) instrument.

CDs are negotiable money market instruments issued by banks with maturities ranging from a minimum of seven days to a year. Financial institutions, however, can issue CDs with maturities between one and three years. Banks rely on CDs primarily because they offer multiple benefits in the financial system, including trading opportunities, liquidity management, and addressing maturity gaps. CDs also serve as a cost-effective alternative to bulk term deposits, contributing to the overall deposit pool. Additionally, they help banks replenish maturing deposits, ensuring smoother liquidity management, which reinforces their dependence on such instruments.