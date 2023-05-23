close

Banks shine brightest in otherwise pale FY23 for India Inc, shows data

The share of their net profit in India's GVA hit a record high of 1%

Krishna Kant Mumbai
Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
The banking sector emerged as an outlier when the rest of India Inc witnessed a slowdown in earnings in FY23. The combined net profit of listed public and private sector banks was up 39.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) last financial year and their share in India’s gross value added (GVA) or gross domestic product (GDP) at factor cost rose to a record high of nearly 1 per cent up, from 0.8 per cent a year ago.
Listed banks’ combined net profit grew to Rs 2.36 trillion in FY23, from Rs 1.69 trillion a year ago. In comparison, India GVA at current prices was up 15.2 per cent YoY at Rs 247 trillion in FY23; it was around Rs 214 trillion a year ago.
GVA is the value of all goods & services produced in an economy, excluding subsidies and indirect taxes such as goods & services tax (GST) that distort market prices of goods & services. Total indirect taxes net of subsidies was up 22.9 per cent YoY in FY23, resulting in much faster growth in G
Topics : banks credit growth income

First Published: May 23 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

