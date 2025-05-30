Friday, May 30, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Banks set to miss fourth deadline to roll out cassette-swap system for ATMs

Banks set to miss fourth deadline to roll out cassette-swap system for ATMs

Banks, cash handling firms, and managed service providers are yet to work out the absorption of costs involved in the trade as well as the logistics of switching to the new system

bank, banks
Premium

However, despite having missed three previous deadlines, banks have now missed the latest one as well, set for the end of FY25. | Representational

Raghu Mohan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A proposal for switching from open-trays of cash to a cassette-swap model at automated teller machines (ATMs) has missed its deadline again – the fourth in a row.
 
A cassette-swap is a lockable mechanism where cash is loaded by cash-in-transit (CIT) firms into so-called cassettes; and the task of accounting for cash in it from the previous replenishment at ATMs is made simpler. This is a departure from the practice of personnel at these entities physically loading cash into trays placed inside the ATM.
 
The four-phased cassette swap plan across 30 cities was to cover the network of 260,000-odd ATMs
Topics : Reserve Bank of India ATM cash Indian Banks

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon