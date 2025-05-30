Banks set to miss fourth deadline to roll out cassette-swap system for ATMs

A proposal for switching from open-trays of cash to a cassette-swap model at automated teller machines (ATMs) has missed its deadline again – the fourth in a row.

A cassette-swap is a lockable mechanism where cash is loaded by cash-in-transit (CIT) firms into so-called cassettes; and the task of accounting for cash in it from the previous replenishment at ATMs is made simpler. This is a departure from the practice of personnel at these entities physically loading cash into trays placed inside the ATM.

The four-phased cassette swap plan across 30 cities was to cover the network of 260,000-odd ATMs