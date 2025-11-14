BC network faces heat from qcom platforms as agents take up gig work

The country’s business correspondent (BC) network is facing a challenge from an unexpected quarter: retail delivery platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit and Amazon. Poor remuneration to BC field agents, and in general, the better payout terms offered to boots-on-the-ground by retailers is making retention of the former in the bigger cities and towns a matter of concern.

So much so that business correspondents are now moonlighting as delivery agents for quick-commerce firms to make some extra money.

“There has been attrition and retaining BC agents is a major challenge”, said D Tripathy, chief executive officer, Business Correspondent Resource Council. According