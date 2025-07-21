Fresh hiring by commercial banks slows in FY25 amid slower growth

Hiring by the country’s large commercial banks has declined significantly in FY25, following moderation of business growth, particularly in the retail segment, branch expansion, and improved attrition rates.
Data from annual reports of banks show HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, hired 49,713 in FY25, down from 89,115 in FY24, and over 85,000 in FY23. Similarly, State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, hired just 1,770 in FY25, compared to 10,661 in FY24, and 8,595 in FY23. Axis Bank, the country’s third-largest private sector lender, hired 31,674 in FY25, down from 40,724 in FY24.
According to Kartik Narayan, CEO – Staffing, Teamlease Services Ltd., the slowdown in hiring across banks this year has a lot to do with the Reserve Bank of India’s tight stance over the last 18 months. “Growth in areas like personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and gold loans has been pretty muted, so naturally, banks have been cautious about adding new feet on the street. Most of the hiring has been just backfilling, not expansion,” he said, adding that this year’s unseasonal rains hit the FMCG segment hard, especially products like air conditioners and refrigerators, which in turn affected downstream sales roles in BFSI tied to consumer financing.
In its annual report, HDFC Bank said FY25 was the year of consolidation for Talent Acquisition (TA) as the bank accelerated its efforts to build a scalable, inclusive, and future-ready hiring engine. “Our focus was on optimising TA efficiency and cost, embedding intelligent selection methods through AI, and most importantly, investing in a sustainable talent pipeline,” the bank said, adding that a key strategic priority was the expansion of job-ready models, designed to align fresh talent with business requirements from day one. HDFC Bank’s employee strength at the end of FY25 stands at 214,521.
New branch addition by HDFC Bank slowed down in FY25.
HDFC Bank added over 700 branches in FY25, down from 900 branches in FY24. In FY23, it added a record 1,479 branches, a majority of which were in semi-urban and rural (SURU) locations.
Axis Bank, on the other hand, added 500 new branches in FY25; in FY24, the bank added 475 branches, and 145 branches in FY23.
Axis Bank said it has hired over 10,000 people from campuses in FY25. “The Bank entered into two new partnerships – one, to meet emerging demand in rural and semi-urban locations, and two, to tap into new talent pools through a digital service provider,” the bank said in its annual report for FY25. Axis Bank’s total employee count stands at 104,543 at the end of FY25.
Meanwhile, attrition rates have come down in the banking sector, with large banks reporting lower attrition than in previous years, owing to better employee engagement programmes.
HDFC Bank’s employee attrition dropped to 22.6 per cent in FY25 from 26.9 per cent in FY24, while Axis Bank’s attrition dropped to 25.5 per cent from 28.8 per cent. The attrition levels of HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were around 34.2 per cent and 34.8 per cent in FY23, post-pandemic. However, banks had since started putting in efforts to contain attrition, which seems to be yielding results.
According to SBI, beyond recruitment, it prioritises internal career growth, ensuring employees have opportunities to advance within SBI. “SBI has expanded its talent acquisition strategy beyond traditional advertisements by leveraging social media, head-hunters, consultants, and engaging video campaigns – particularly to attract Gen Z talent,” the bank said in its annual report.
“The bank continues to focus on lateral hiring to bring in specialised expertise in areas such as IT, Information Security, Risk (including Climate Risk), Wealth Management, and Economics. Additionally, the Bank has initiated the recruitment of sportspersons to support Indian sports and blend athletic spirit with professional excellence at the workplace,” it further said. SBI has an attrition rate below 2 per cent each year, and its total employee base stands at 236,226.