HDFC Bank succession settled; execution test awaits new CEO Anup Bagchi

On Thursday, HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private-sector lender, said Bagchi, an ICICI group veteran, had received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to take over as its MD & CEO. He has been appointed as an additional director with effect from October 2, and will assume charge as MD & CEO on October 27, a day after incumbent Shashidhar Jagdishan’s term ends.

“While we view the appointment positively, execution will determine the extent of rerating. We will watch closely for clarity on the strategic agenda in the new CEO’s initial months,” Citi said in a research note. The brokerage added that continuity in senior management, particularly that of Kaizad Bharucha, deputy managing director and the bank’s longest-serving executive director, would be another key monitorable.

“The transition from an ICICI-culture playbook into HDFC Bank will also have to be managed carefully,” Citi said.

Bagchi brings more than three decades of experience within the ICICI group, having joined the institution in 1992 and worked across treasury, retail banking, wholesale banking, investment banking, and digital financial services. Citi noted that his experience provides exposure to a comparable private-sector banking franchise, and that he has a track record of scaling businesses.

The appointment also reinforces the governance changes underway at HDFC Bank following the induction of Rajiv Kumar as independent non-executive chairman. According to Citi, the two appointments signal the board’s intent to bring in fresh strategic thinking, while strengthening governance.

“The appointment removes succession uncertainty, with the focus now shifting to Bagchi’s strategic priorities and execution road map. Key monitorables will include deposit mobilisation, sustaining loan growth, margin recovery, and improvement in return ratios,” Nomura said in a report.

The brokerage added that the external appointment creates an opportunity for a strategic reset, but the pace of execution and clarity on the bank’s medium-term growth strategy will be critical for investor confidence and a sustained rerating.

Bagchi’s appointment comes at a time when HDFC Bank continues to navigate challenges around deposit mobilisation, loan growth, and margin recovery. His experience in building businesses and driving profitable growth could be relevant in addressing these priorities and bringing a fresh perspective to the bank’s operating framework, Nomura said.

Suresh Ganapathy, MD and head of financial services research, said Bagchi’s age of 56 could allow him to serve for a relatively long tenure, potentially providing the opportunity to pursue a longer-term vision for the bank, subject to board and RBI approvals.