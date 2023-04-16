close

HDFC Bank to continue opening branches at same speed in FY24 as last year

CFO says branch, customer acquisition key to deposit mobilisation; Merger with HDFC likely to be effective in July

Manojit Saha Mumbai
The strategy to rapidly expand branch networks comes at a time when all other banks are going digital
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 4:31 PM IST
After opening close to 1,500 branches in 2022-23, HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private sector lender, will continue expanding its branch network at the same speed in the current financial year. The lender says branch expansion is crucial for deposit mobilisation.
As of March 31, 2023, HDFC Bank had 7,821 branches, up from 6,342 a year ago. The lender has added 2,850 branches since March 2019.
“For FY24, we expect to continue adding branches at the speed at which we have done over the last 15-18 months,” the bank’s chief financial officer (CFO) Srinivasan Vaidyanathan told analysts during the post earnings conference call that during FY24, the lender expects to continue adding branches "at the speed at which we have done over the last 15-18 months".
Topics : HDFC group | HDFC Bank HDFC

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 4:13 PM IST

Business Standard
