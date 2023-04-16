HDFC Bank to continue opening branches at same speed in FY24 as last year

“For FY24, we expect to continue adding branches at the speed at which we have done over the last 15-18 months,” the bank’s chief financial officer (CFO) Srinivasan Vaidyanathan told analysts during the post earnings conference call that during FY24, the lender expects to continue adding branches "at the speed at which we have done over the last 15-18 months".

As of March 31, 2023, HDFC Bank had 7,821 branches, up from 6,342 a year ago. The lender has added 2,850 branches since March 2019.