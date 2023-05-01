close

HDFC Bank to roll out e-distribution network, cover 50K more villages

There are 40-45 banking services like account opening, fixed deposits, loans that could be offered through the digital platform

Manojit Saha Mumbai
At present, the headroom for FPI investment in HDFC Bank is 7.5 per cent
Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 6:55 PM IST
HDFC Bank will start on-boarding agents of its corporate business correspondents digitally who can extend services to semi-urban and rural areas, a move that will help the lender achieve its priority sector (PSL) lending targets.
Christened Smart Saathi, it is a digital distribution platform that leverages technology and brings in ease for business correspondents and agents. With this, they can deliver a host of banking products and services to customers, especially in semi urban and rural areas.
“Right now, HDFC Bank’s services are available in 150,000 villages. With the launch of Smart Saathi, we aim to cover 200,000 villages over the next 12-15 months. Around 70 per cent of the rural economy is in these villages,” said Smita Bhagat, group head-alternate banking channels and partnerships, HDFC Bank.
First Published: May 01 2023 | 12:03 AM IST

