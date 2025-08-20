Focus stays on RAM as Indian Bank tilts towards MSMEs: MD & CEO Binod Kumar

Chennai-based Indian Bank completed the fifth year of its amalgamation during the first quarter (Q1). The bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Binod Kumar shares the impact of the merger, the current US tariff scenario, and long-term growth plans in an in-person interview with Shine Jacob. Edited excerpts:

Q1 marked five years since the merger of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank. How do you view the growth story over this period?

It was an amalgamation of almost equal banks, and that created synergy. Our presence has grown manifold. The cultures were different: Indian Bank has traditionally been conservative and