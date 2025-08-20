Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Interviews / Focus stays on RAM as Indian Bank tilts towards MSMEs: MD & CEO Binod Kumar

Focus stays on RAM as Indian Bank tilts towards MSMEs: MD & CEO Binod Kumar

he bank's managing director and chief executive officer Binod Kumar shares the impact of the merger on its growth

Shri Binod Kumar, MD & CEO, Indian Bank
premium

Shri Binod Kumar, MD & CEO, Indian Bank

Shine Jacob New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chennai-based Indian Bank completed the fifth year of its amalgamation during the first quarter (Q1). The bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Binod Kumar shares the impact of the merger, the current US tariff scenario, and long-term growth plans in an in-person interview with Shine Jacob. Edited excerpts:
 
Q1 marked five years since the merger of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank. How do you view the growth story over this period?
 
It was an amalgamation of almost equal banks, and that created synergy. Our presence has grown manifold. The cultures were different: Indian Bank has traditionally been conservative and
Topics : Bank merger PSU bank merger Indian Bank
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon