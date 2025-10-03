Friday, October 03, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Indian banks' business correspondent channel set for major overhaul

Indian banks' business correspondent channel set for major overhaul

The rejig of the world's largest field channel of agents is to be based on the findings of a study conducted by the National Institute of Bank Management under the auspices of the central bank

Representative Picture
premium

Industry sources say that BCs may now be allowed to combine government payments with insurance so that they can offer a range of both financial and non-financial products and services | Representative Picture

Raghu Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian banks' two-decade-old extensive business correspondent (BC) network - the world's largest boots-on-the-ground channel with 2.5 million agents in the field - is all set for a significant overhaul.
 
The rejig will be based on the findings of a study on the BC channel conducted by the National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM).
 
NIBM’s 'Impact assessment study on the services rendered by BC' is expected to provide a comprehensive understanding of the ecosystem, which serves as a critical service provider to rural and remote areas, existing operational challenges, and suggest actionable policy and operational improvements.
 
The NIBM was set up
Topics : Banking Industry Banking BFSI Indian Banks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon