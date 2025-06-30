Karnataka Bank shares recover after CEO, ED resign; bank reassures clients

Karnataka Bank fell over 5 per cent on Monday following the resignations of the bank’s MD & CEO and Executive Director, which were communicated to the exchanges late Sunday evening. Both cited personal reasons for their decisions. Shares offell over 5 per cent on Monday following the resignations of the bank’s MD & CEO and Executive Director, which were communicated to the exchanges late Sunday evening. Both cited personal reasons for their decisions.

In May, the bank’s statutory auditors flagged certain expenditure incurred by the whole-time directors without taking the board into confidence, which may have led to the resignations, sources said.

On Monday, the bank sought to reassure customers, stating it remains well-capitalised with a capital adequacy ratio of 19.85 per cent — reflecting its strong financial position and sound risk