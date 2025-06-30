Monday, June 30, 2025 | 08:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / NPA reduction over last 5 years driven by write-offs: RBI report

NPA reduction over last 5 years driven by write-offs: RBI report

RBI says SCBs' asset quality improved with GNPA at 2.3% in FY25, but unsecured retail loans saw elevated slippages led by private banks and higher write-offs

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

“PVBs’ contribution is significantly higher among bank groups. Alongside, write-offs continue to remain a key contributing factor to NPA reduction in the unsecured retail portfolio, especially among PVBs,” the RBI said.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Write-offs were a major component leading to the reduction in non-performing assets (NPAs) over the last five years, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its Financial Stability Report. The asset quality of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) improved, with gross NPA and net NPA ratios declining to a multi-decadal low of 2.3 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively, in FY25.
 
“The write-offs to GNPA ratio for SCBs moved up marginally to 31.8 per cent in 2024–25 from 29.5 per cent in the previous year, led by private banks and foreign banks, while write-offs by public sector banks (PSBs) saw a marginal decline. Disaggregation of NPA movements revealed that write-offs were a major component of NPA reduction over the last five years,” the RBI said. 
 
 
Even as unsecured retail lending has moderated — it forms 25.0 per cent of retail loans and 8.3 per cent of gross advances — its asset quality has relatively weakened compared to the overall retail portfolio, with the GNPA ratio at 1.8 per cent vis-à-vis 1.2 per cent in March 2025, especially in respect of private sector banks (PVBs).
 
Slippages in unsecured retail loans were elevated for private sector banks, with fresh slippage in unsecured retail loans continuing to dominate overall slippages in the retail loan segment. The share of private sector banks in fresh slippages was 78.9 per cent in H2FY25, public sector banks accounted for 11.3 per cent, while small finance banks accounted for 6.4 per cent. The write-offs of private banks were 81.9 per cent in FY25, while public sector banks’ write-offs stood at 10.9 per cent in unsecured retail loans.
 
“PVBs’ contribution is significantly higher among bank groups. Alongside, write-offs continue to remain a key contributing factor to NPA reduction in the unsecured retail portfolio, especially among PVBs,” the RBI said. 
 

More From This Section

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

Small savings rates unchanged for sixth straight quarter from July 1

corporate bond

Corporate bond issuances hit record in FY25, but trade activity muted

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee ends first quarter flat amid global tensions and dollar weakness

PremiumThe limit of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was doubled to Rs 20 lakh recently, inserting a new category—Tarun Plus. Launched 10 years ago, the scheme intended to provide microfinance to small entrepreneurs. However, the number of

Borrower indebtedness in microfinance declines to 11.7%: RBI report

PremiumPublic sector banks (PSBs) have proposed the Finance Ministry their plan to raise Rs 54,800 crore through Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) and Tier-2 bonds in the current financial year (FY25), 37 per cent more than the Rs 39,880 crore raised in FY24, accord

FinMin pushes PSBs to expand branches amid private sector competition

Topics : NPA RBI finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon