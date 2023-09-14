Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.08%)
67519.00 + 52.01
Nifty (0.16%)
20103.10 + 33.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.18%)
5836.25 + 68.30
Nifty Midcap (1.17%)
40716.05 + 470.95
Nifty Bank (0.20%)
46000.85 + 91.40
Heatmap

Maruti partners with Indian Bank to provide financing solutions to dealers

Indian Bank Executive Director Ashutosh Choudhury said the bank's supply-chain finance will provide easy access to working capital finance to Maruti Suzuki dealers

Maruti Suzuki

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 3:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Thursday said it has partnered with Indian Bank to provide financing solutions to its dealers.
The two parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which will empower over 4,000 Maruti Suzuki dealerships across the country with comprehensive inventory funding options for their working capital requirements, the company said in a statement.
"This alliance with Indian Bank will strengthen relationships with dealer partners and ensure a seamless car buying experience for customers," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava, said.
"The goal all along has been to work closely with Indian Bank in developing personalised offers and end-to-end working capital solutions for our dealer partners across the country," he said.
Indian Bank Executive Director Ashutosh Choudhury said the bank's supply-chain finance will provide easy access to working capital finance to Maruti Suzuki dealers, at favourable terms which will help drive their business growth.

Also Read

Maruti eyes doubling SUV sales in FY24; aims top position with 25% share

Maruti Suzuki launches new compact SUV Fronx at Rs 7.46 lakh in India

More than budget carmaker: Maruti leads Rs 10-20 lakh segment at 23% share

Maruti Suzuki sales dip marginally in March; highest ever sales in FY23

Maruti upgrades entire model range to conform to stricter emission norms

60% people think their banks are 'bureaucratic, inefficient': Report

AI, digital solutions integration to bolster BFSI: Google McKinsey report

Banks may increase HTM holdings to reduce treasury book volatility

Reserve Bank of India makes banks' investment norms more stringent

Citi India FY23 profit jumps threefold Rs 13,614 crore on retail arm sale

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maruti Suzuki Indian Bank refinancing norms

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindi Diwas 2023Gold - Silver PriceSri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE ScoreTata Nexon | Nexon EV Facelift 2023 LaunchedZee-Sony MergerTop Headlines TodayAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehiclesTop headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased votersEC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and CelebrationDelhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDACentre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon