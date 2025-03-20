Payments banks seek higher deposit limit, urge FinMin to raise to Rs 5 lakh

Payments banks have urged the Union finance ministry to increase their deposit limit for each account to ₹5 lakh, according to a source who participated in a meeting, chaired by the Department of Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, in New Delhi. At present, they can accept deposits of up to ₹2 lakh.

The previous increase was in April 2021, when the maximum end-of-day balance was raised from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh. In addition to the deposit limit, such banks have asked for permission to lend to the microfinance sector, with a cap on loans, to diversify their income streams.