Private banks may lose ground again in FY26 as credit growth lags

Analysts attribute the relative slowdown among private-sector banks partly to specific events, notably the merger between HDFC Bank and HDFC

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 12:06 AM IST

India’s private-sector banks are likely to lose market share for a second consecutive year in 2025-26, as their loan books continue to expand much slower than overall bank credit.
 
The combined loan book, or advances, of listed private-sector lenders such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank grew 8.9 per cent year-on-year in FY25 and 9.9 per cent year-on-year in the first half of FY26. This lags behind the 11.4 per cent and 11.7 per cent year-on-year expansion in the combined loan book of all listed banks over the same periods. It could be the first time in more
