Home / Industry / Banking / PSBs at only 42% of FY25 MUDRA disbursement target by October-end

PSBs at only 42% of FY25 MUDRA disbursement target by October-end

As of October 25, MUDRA loans amounting to Rs 28,511 crore or 12.4 per cent of the annual target for PSBs, is still under process

Harsh Kumar Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 11:43 PM IST

Public Sector Banks (PSBs), including their sponsored Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), have achieved only 42 per cent of their current financial year (FY25) disbursement target for MUDRA loans by the end of October, according to an internal document seen by Business Standard.
 
Out of a target of Rs 2.3 trillion for FY25, the banks have disbursed Rs 97,094 crore by October 25, 2024, the document showed.
 
Bank of Baroda has shown the lowest achievement among PSBs, with only 16 per cent of its annual MUDRA disbursement target met in the first seven months of FY25. The annual target for Bank
