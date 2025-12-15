Monday, December 15, 2025 | 07:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PSBs rework branch strategy to cut costs amid changing customer behaviour

PSU banks are reviewing low-traffic locations, shrinking branch sizes and using AI-driven site analytics as digital adoption rises, leading to more mergers and micro branches in rural areas

Several public sector banks are hiring apprentices for the first time through their apprenticeship programmes to improve customer relations in semi-urban and rural areas, amid a gradual decline in the workforce over the years.
Officials noted that artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics-based models are being used to assess branch performance and predict future demand | Representative Picture

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
In order to optimise branch efficiency, public sector banks (PSBs) are reworking their strategies to streamline operations and reduce cost amid changing customer behaviour.
 
The strategies include closing or merging low traffic branches and reducing their size in smaller centres.
 
According to banking industry sources, multiple state-owned lenders have initiated internal reviews to identify underperforming branches, particularly in rural and semi-urban regions where footfall has thinned significantly in recent years.
 
For rural areas, the focus is on establishing more micro branches and business correspondents’ outlets.
 
Some of these banks have informed regional and zonal offices to begin evaluating branch viability
