PSBs rework branch strategy to cut costs amid changing customer behaviour

In order to optimise branch efficiency, public sector banks (PSBs) are reworking their strategies to streamline operations and reduce cost amid changing customer behaviour.

The strategies include closing or merging low traffic branches and reducing their size in smaller centres.

According to banking industry sources, multiple state-owned lenders have initiated internal reviews to identify underperforming branches, particularly in rural and semi-urban regions where footfall has thinned significantly in recent years.

For rural areas, the focus is on establishing more micro branches and business correspondents’ outlets.

Some of these banks have informed regional and zonal offices to begin evaluating branch viability