Friday, December 19, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / RBI's Board approves risk-based deposit insurance framework for banks

RBI's Board approves risk-based deposit insurance framework for banks

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra chaired the meeting

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

The Board also reviewed the activities of select Central Office Departments and the draft Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India, 2024-25

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India approved the risk-based deposit insurance framework for banks at the 620th meeting of the central board of directors of the RBI held in Hyderabad. The Board also reviewed the activities of select central office departments and the draft report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India, 2024-25.
 
“The Board discussed the global and domestic economic situation and associated challenges. It approved the risk-based deposit insurance framework for banks. The Board also reviewed the activities of select Central Office Departments and the draft Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India, 2024-25,” the RBI said in a press release.
   
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra chaired the meeting. Other attendees included Deputy Governors T Rabi Sankar, Swaminathan J, Poonam Gupta and Shirish Chandra Murmu. Other directors of the Central Board, Nagaraju Maddirala, secretary, Department of Financial Services; Satish K Marathe, Revathy Iyer, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Ravindra H Dholakia, also attended the meeting.
 

More From This Section

GST

GST rate rationalisation gives fillip to retail credit market in Q2FY26

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB, PSU Banks

Govt to use green-shoe option to divest 3% stake in Indian Overseas Bank

Canara bank

Six private sector candidates apply for Canara Bank MD & CEO rolepremium

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB

Centre to sell up to 3% stake in Indian Overseas Bank, eyes ₹2,100 crore

Banks

PSBs rework branch strategy to cut costs amid changing customer behaviourpremium

Topics : RBI Banking Reserve Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon