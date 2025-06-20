Friday, June 20, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI's liquidity measures drive short-term bond rally, widening yield spread

RBI's liquidity measures drive short-term bond rally, widening yield spread

The yield spread between the three-year government bond and benchmark 10-year bond has increased by more than three times to 48 basis points, against 15 bps at the start of FY26

The yield spread between the two bonds has widened by 12 times in the current calendar year (2025). At the start of the calendar year. | File Photo

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
The yield spread between the three-year government bond and benchmark 10-year bond has increased by more than three times to 48 basis points, against 15 bps at the start of the financial year (FY26). A combination of monetary policy easing, abundant liquidity infusion in the system, and a 100-bp cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its most recent monetary policy review weighed on the bond yields, particularly on short-duration bonds.
 
“Post rate cuts and liquidity infusion by the RBI, short term rates have fallen more than long term yields,” said a
