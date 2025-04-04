Regulatory steps, economic activity moderation temper credit growth in FY25

After two years of high growth in the post-pandemic phase, the pace of bank credit expansion moderated sharply to 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in FY25 from 20.2 per cent Y-o-Y in FY24. The slowdown reflects the higher base effect, regulatory actions such as higher risk weights signalling stress in retail loans, and the challenge of raising deposits to extend loans, bankers and analysts said.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed deposit growth moderated to 10.3 per cent in the fortnight ended March 21, 2025 (last fortnight of FY25), from 13.5 per cent in FY24. The data includes the